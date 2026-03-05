Kids in Dabo Espace Léon IX Dabo

Kids in Dabo

Espace Léon IX 1000 rue du rott Dabo Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-13 13:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Un après-midi festif pour les enfants et leurs familles avec un concert rock, ateliers et animations.

Organisé en amont du festival Rock in Dabo, l’après-midi va permettre aux plus jeunes de vivre, eux aussi, l’expérience d’un festival, dans un cadre adapté aux familles.

Au programme Un vrai concert de rock pour les enfants avec le groupe Echo Lali à 16h, fresque collective avec Claire Miedzinski, jeux coopératifs géants en bois avec Little Trees, atelier musical participatif, maquilleuse pour enfant, tatouages éphémères, expérience photo unique, Café Papote animé pour vous offrir un moment d’échange convivial pendant que les enfants profitent des ateliers, bulles géantes.

Buvette et restauration sur place.Enfants

0 .

Espace Léon IX 1000 rue du rott Dabo 57850 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 79 50 74 00

English :

A festive afternoon for children and their families, featuring a rock concert, workshops and entertainment.

Organized in the run-up to the Rock in Dabo festival, the afternoon will give youngsters the chance to experience a festival in a family-friendly setting.

On the program: a real rock concert for kids with the group Echo Lali at 4pm, collective fresco with Claire Miedzinski, giant wooden cooperative games with Little Trees, participative musical workshop, make-up artist for kids, ephemeral tattoos, unique photo experience, Café Papote with a lively chat while the kids enjoy the workshops, giant bubbles.

Refreshments and catering on site.

