FESTIVAL SUN & SEA CONCERT BONEY M LEGEND Canet-en-Roussillon

FESTIVAL SUN & SEA CONCERT BONEY M LEGEND

Avenue de la Méditerranée Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-08-16 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-16 23:59:00

2026-08-16

✨ Canet-en-Roussillon va vibrer au rythme du disco ! Venez revivre l’énergie des années 70 avec Boney M. et ses tubes légendaires comme Rivers of Babylon ou Rasputin. Une soirée festive, pleine de rythme et de nostalgie, qui promet de faire danser toutes les générations !

– Gratuit • 6ème Édition du Festival Sun & Sea

Avenue de la Méditerranée Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00

?? Canet-en-Roussillon will vibrate to the rhythm of disco! Come and relive the energy of the 70s with Boney M. and legendary hits such as Rivers of Babylon and Rasputin. A festive evening, full of rhythm and nostalgia, guaranteed to get all generations dancing! ??

– Free ? 6th Sun & Sea Festival

