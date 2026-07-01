Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

FETE BELGE

2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21 16:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

Spécialités belges, musique, déambulation des Gilles de Binches.

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2 Rue Pierre Racine Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56

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English :

Belgian specialties, music, and a parade by the Gilles de Binches.

L’événement FETE BELGE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par OT DE PORT BARCARES