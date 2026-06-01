Bages

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À BAGES

Bages Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-21 15:00:00

fin : 2026-06-21 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

De 15h à 19h, le centre‑ville accueillera un parcours musical en scène ouverte, avec artistes amateurs et animations pour enfants (jeux gonflables gratuits). Restauration sur place grâce aux food trucks, commerces et buvette associative. Dès 20h, un concert en duo animera la place de la République avec Pascal Roy et Tof Sawyer. Une journée festive et musicale à partager en famille ou entre amis.

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Bages 66670 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 71 25

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English :

From 3pm to 7pm, the town center will host an open-stage musical itinerary, with amateur artists and children’s entertainment (free inflatable games). On-site catering provided by food trucks, shops and community refreshment stands. From 8pm, a duo concert will enliven the Place de la République with Pascal Roy and Tof Sawyer. A festive, musical day to share with family and friends.

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À BAGES Bages a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE