FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE

Parc thermal KIOSQUE DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-21 16:30:00

fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

Venez danser le paso-doble, la valse, le madison ou la scottish avec les élèves de l’école de musique, la Fanfare Luchonnaise, la Pastorala et la chorale Mille et une notes.

Suivie de DJ BLZ Soul/Funk/Disco/Swing/World Music.

BRADKALIS SOUNDSYSTEM Reggae/Ragga/Dub.

Marché d’artisans créateurs, Food truck et buvette. .

Parc thermal KIOSQUE DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and dance the paso-doble, the waltz, the madison or the scottish with students from the music school, the Fanfare Luchonnaise, the Pastorala and the Mille et une notes choir.

Followed by DJ BLZ Soul/Funk/Disco/Swing/World Music.

BRADKALIS SOUNDSYSTEM Reggae/Ragga/Dub.

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE