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FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon dimanche 21 juin 2026.

Lieu : Parc thermal

Adresse : KIOSQUE DES THERMES

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Heure de début : 16:30:00

Tarif :

Bagnères-de-Luchon

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE

Parc thermal KIOSQUE DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-21 16:30:00
fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :
2026-06-21

Venez danser le paso-doble, la valse, le madison ou la scottish avec les élèves de l’école de musique, la Fanfare Luchonnaise, la Pastorala et la chorale Mille et une notes.
Suivie de DJ BLZ Soul/Funk/Disco/Swing/World Music.
BRADKALIS SOUNDSYSTEM Reggae/Ragga/Dub.
Marché d’artisans créateurs, Food truck et buvette.   .

Parc thermal KIOSQUE DES THERMES Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and dance the paso-doble, the waltz, the madison or the scottish with students from the music school, the Fanfare Luchonnaise, the Pastorala and the Mille et une notes choir.
Followed by DJ BLZ Soul/Funk/Disco/Swing/World Music.
BRADKALIS SOUNDSYSTEM Reggae/Ragga/Dub.

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)