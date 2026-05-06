FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon
FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 20 juin 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE
CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Avenue de Toulouse Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 15:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
15h Balades et initiation au poney
à partir de 15h Buvette sucrée sur place
Repas dansant le soir sur réservation
Petits et grands, venez découvrir les activités équestres proposées à Luchon ! .
CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Avenue de Toulouse Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie equitation@mairie-luchon.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
3pm: Pony rides and initiation
from 3pm: Sweet refreshments on site
Evening meal and dance on reservation
L’événement FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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