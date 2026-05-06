Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon

FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 20 juin 2026.

Lieu : CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON

Adresse : Avenue de Toulouse

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 20 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Heure de début : 15:00:00

Tarif :

Bagnères-de-Luchon

FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE

CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Avenue de Toulouse Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 15:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-20

15h Balades et initiation au poney
à partir de 15h Buvette sucrée sur place
Repas dansant le soir sur réservation
Petits et grands, venez découvrir les activités équestres proposées à Luchon !   .

CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Avenue de Toulouse Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   equitation@mairie-luchon.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

3pm: Pony rides and initiation
from 3pm: Sweet refreshments on site
Evening meal and dance on reservation

L’événement FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)