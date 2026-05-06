FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE

CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Avenue de Toulouse Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 15:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

15h Balades et initiation au poney

à partir de 15h Buvette sucrée sur place

Repas dansant le soir sur réservation

Petits et grands, venez découvrir les activités équestres proposées à Luchon ! .

CENTRE EQUESTRE DE LUCHON Avenue de Toulouse Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie equitation@mairie-luchon.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

3pm: Pony rides and initiation

from 3pm: Sweet refreshments on site

Evening meal and dance on reservation

L’événement FÊTE DU CLUB & PORTES OUVERTES AU CENTRE ÉQUESTRE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE