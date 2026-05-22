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FETE DE LA SAINT JACQUES Place St Jacques Canet-en-Roussillon

FETE DE LA SAINT JACQUES Place St Jacques Canet-en-Roussillon

FETE DE LA SAINT JACQUES Place St Jacques Canet-en-Roussillon samedi 25 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Place St Jacques

Adresse : Place Cassanyes

Ville : 66140 Canet-en-Roussillon

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 25 juillet 2026

Fin : samedi 25 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 09:30:00

Tarif :

Canet-en-Roussillon

FETE DE LA SAINT JACQUES

Place St Jacques Place Cassanyes Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-25 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-26 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-25 2026-07-26

Fête traditionnelle
  .

Place St Jacques Place Cassanyes Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Traditional festival

L’événement FETE DE LA SAINT JACQUES Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par CANET TOURISME

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)