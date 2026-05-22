FETE DE LA SAINT JACQUES Place St Jacques Canet-en-Roussillon
FETE DE LA SAINT JACQUES Place St Jacques Canet-en-Roussillon samedi 25 juillet 2026.
Canet-en-Roussillon
FETE DE LA SAINT JACQUES
Place St Jacques Place Cassanyes Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-25 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-26 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-25 2026-07-26
Fête traditionnelle
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Place St Jacques Place Cassanyes Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Traditional festival
L’événement FETE DE LA SAINT JACQUES Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par CANET TOURISME
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