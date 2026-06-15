FÊTE DE LA SAINT LAURENT Saint-Chinian
FÊTE DE LA SAINT LAURENT Saint-Chinian vendredi 7 août 2026.
Saint-Chinian
FÊTE DE LA SAINT LAURENT
Saint-Chinian Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07
fin : 2026-08-09
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Fête de la Saint-Laurent organisé par l’association entente les 3 clochers animations, concours de pétanque, musique, loto, buvette et petite restauration
Buvette, restauration, bal avec DJ, concours de pétanque
Fête de la Saint-Laurent organisé par l’association entente les 3 clochers animations, concours de pétanque, musique, loto, buvette et petite restauration
Buvette, restauration, bal avec DJ, concours de pétanque .
Saint-Chinian 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 71 80 42 82
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Saint-Laurent Festival organized by the Entente des 3 Clochers association: activities, pétanque tournament, music, bingo, refreshments, and light meals
Refreshments, food, dance party with a DJ, pétanque tournament
L’événement FÊTE DE LA SAINT LAURENT Saint-Chinian a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par 34 OT DU CANAL DU MIDI AU ST-CHINIAN
À voir aussi à Saint-Chinian (Hérault)
- VIDE GRENIER Saint-Chinian 20 juin 2026
- CONCERT GAEL HORELLOU ET DÉGUSTATION À LA CAVE DE SAINT-CHINIAN Saint-Chinian 24 juin 2026
- DÉGUSTATION À LA MAISON DES VINS RENCONTREZ LES VIGNERONS DE L’AOP SAINT-CHINIAN Saint-Chinian 25 juin 2026
- MADAGASCAR EN FÊTE Saint-Chinian 27 juin 2026
- ET LE CHANT DES BALEINES Saint-Chinian 1 juillet 2026