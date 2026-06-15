Saint-Chinian

FÊTE DE LA SAINT LAURENT

Saint-Chinian Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07

fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Fête de la Saint-Laurent organisé par l’association entente les 3 clochers animations, concours de pétanque, musique, loto, buvette et petite restauration

Buvette, restauration, bal avec DJ, concours de pétanque

Fête de la Saint-Laurent organisé par l’association entente les 3 clochers animations, concours de pétanque, musique, loto, buvette et petite restauration

Buvette, restauration, bal avec DJ, concours de pétanque .

Saint-Chinian 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 71 80 42 82

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English :

Saint-Laurent Festival organized by the Entente des 3 Clochers association: activities, pétanque tournament, music, bingo, refreshments, and light meals

Refreshments, food, dance party with a DJ, pétanque tournament

L’événement FÊTE DE LA SAINT LAURENT Saint-Chinian a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par 34 OT DU CANAL DU MIDI AU ST-CHINIAN