Informations pratiques

Puydarrieux

Fête de Puydarrieux

PUYDARRIEUX Puydarrieux Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-11

fin : 2026-09-13

Date(s) :

2026-09-11

Vendredi

19h30 4 parties de pétanque garanties à l’amicale. Buvette, sandwiches.

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Samedi

Accueil à partir de 8h, premier départ à 8h30 de la Mairie (7km et 11,5km).

6€ Inscription, collation+ 1 boisson ou 10€ inscription, collation+ 1 boisson + 1 sandwich.

8h-12h Ball-trap pour tous.

12h30 Repas des chasseurs 15€ inscription Denis 06 71 69 27 52.

15h Concours chasseurs et licenciés.

19h Apéro.

21h30 Repas 20€ (charcuterie, grillade de porc, gratin de pommes de terre, fromage, tarte aux fruits). Inscription au 07 71 25 99 17 et 06 79 55 63 56 avant le 8 septembre.

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Dimanche

10h30 Dépôt de gerbe à Lapène.

11h Messe à Puydarrieux animé parla Philharmonie de Sentous.

12h30 Dépôt de gerbe à Puydarrieux.

12h45 Apéritif offert par la mairie.

12h30 Démonstration de country animée par The Coyote Mountain.

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PUYDARRIEUX Puydarrieux 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 71 25 99 17

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English :

Friday:

7:30 p.m.: Four games of pétanque guaranteed at the club. Refreshments and sandwiches.

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Saturday:

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.; first start at 8:30 a.m. from City Hall (7 km and 11.5 km).

6? Registration, snack + 1 drink, or 10? registration, snack + 1 drink + 1 sandwich.

8 a.m.–12 p.m. Clay pigeon shooting for everyone.

12:30 p.m. Hunters’ lunch 15?—register with Denis at 06 71 69 27 52.

3:00 p.m. Competition for hunters and licensed shooters.

7:00 p.m. Pre-dinner drinks.

9:30 p.m. Dinner 20? (cold cuts, grilled pork, potato gratin, cheese, fruit tart). Registration at 07 71 25 99 17 and 06 79 55 63 56 before September 8.

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Sunday:

10:30 a.m. Wreath-laying ceremony in Lapène.

11:00 a.m. Mass in Puydarrieux featuring the Sentous Philharmonic.

12:30 p.m. Wreath-laying ceremony in Puydarrieux.

12:45 p.m. Refreshments provided by the town hall.

12:30 p.m. Country dance demonstration led by The Coyote Mountain.

L’événement Fête de Puydarrieux Puydarrieux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-24 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65