Informations pratiques

Châteaudun

Fête des Associations

Parc Léo Lagrange Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-05

fin : 2026-09-05

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

Plus d’informations prochainement, restez connectés aux supports de communication de la Ville !

Horaires et programme à venir .

Parc Léo Lagrange Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

More information coming soon—stay tuned to the City’s communication channels!

L’événement Fête des Associations Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN