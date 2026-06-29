UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Châteaudun

Fête des Associations Châteaudun

samedi 5 septembre 2026 · Châteaudun

Fête des Associations Châteaudun

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 5 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 5 septembre 2026
Adresse
Parc Léo Lagrange
Ville
28200 Châteaudun
Département
Eure-et-Loir
Tarif

Châteaudun

Fête des Associations

Parc Léo Lagrange Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-05
fin : 2026-09-05

Date(s) :
2026-09-05

Plus d’informations prochainement, restez connectés aux supports de communication de la Ville !
Horaires et programme à venir   .

Parc Léo Lagrange Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

More information coming soon—stay tuned to the City’s communication channels!

L’événement Fête des Associations Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN

À voir aussi à Chateaudun (Eure-et-Loir)