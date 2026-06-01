FETE DES MUSIQUES Prats-de-Sournia
FETE DES MUSIQUES Prats-de-Sournia samedi 20 juin 2026.
Prats-de-Sournia
FETE DES MUSIQUES
Cour du Foyer Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Apéritif musical avec le groupe Krap’s puis animation musicale avec le groupe What’s up.
Petite restauration sur place.
Entrée gratuite
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Cour du Foyer Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73 communedepratsdesournia@wanadoo.fr
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English :
Musical aperitif with the group Krap?s, followed by musical entertainment with the group What?s up.
Light refreshments on site.
Free admission
L’événement FETE DES MUSIQUES Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES
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