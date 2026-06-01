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FETE DES MUSIQUES Prats-de-Sournia

FETE DES MUSIQUES Prats-de-Sournia

FETE DES MUSIQUES Prats-de-Sournia samedi 20 juin 2026.

Adresse : Cour du Foyer

Ville : 66730 Prats-de-Sournia

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 20 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif :

Prats-de-Sournia

FETE DES MUSIQUES

Cour du Foyer Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 18:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :
2026-06-20

Apéritif musical avec le groupe Krap’s puis animation musicale avec le groupe What’s up.
Petite restauration sur place.
Entrée gratuite
  .

Cour du Foyer Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73  communedepratsdesournia@wanadoo.fr

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English :

Musical aperitif with the group Krap?s, followed by musical entertainment with the group What?s up.
Light refreshments on site.
Free admission

L’événement FETE DES MUSIQUES Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES

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