Prats-de-Sournia

FETE DES MUSIQUES

Cour du Foyer Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Apéritif musical avec le groupe Krap’s puis animation musicale avec le groupe What’s up.

Petite restauration sur place.

Entrée gratuite

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Cour du Foyer Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73 communedepratsdesournia@wanadoo.fr

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English :

Musical aperitif with the group Krap?s, followed by musical entertainment with the group What?s up.

Light refreshments on site.

Free admission

L’événement FETE DES MUSIQUES Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES