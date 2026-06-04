Prats-de-Sournia

FÊTE DE LA SAINT-FELIX PRATS DE SOURNIA

Place du village Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-23 10:30:00

fin : 2026-08-23 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-23

FÊTE DE LA SAINT FÉLIX à Prats de Sournia, dimanche 23 aout.

• 10h30 Messe à l’Église Saint-Félix

• 12h00 Bal apéro avec DJ GILBERT, Terrasse du foyer bar associatif

• 13h30 Repas au terrain de pétanque, ouvert à tous.

• De 18h00 à 21h00 Bal soirée avec DJ GILBERT

Foyer Animation Prats 06 16 02 06 73 communedepratsdesournia@wanadoo.fr –

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Place du village Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

SAINT FÉLIX’S DAY in Prats de Sournia, Sunday August 23.

? 10:30am: Mass at Saint-Félix Church

? 12:00 pm: Aperitif ball with DJ GILBERT, Terrace of the foyer bar association

? 1:30pm: Meal at the pétanque court, open to all.

? 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm: Evening ball with DJ GILBERT

Foyer Animation Prats 06 16 02 06 73 communedepratsdesournia@wanadoo.fr –

L’événement FÊTE DE LA SAINT-FELIX PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OTI FENOUILLEDES