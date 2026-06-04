FÊTE DE LA SAINT-FELIX PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia
FÊTE DE LA SAINT-FELIX PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia dimanche 23 août 2026.
Prats-de-Sournia
FÊTE DE LA SAINT-FELIX PRATS DE SOURNIA
Place du village Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-23 10:30:00
fin : 2026-08-23 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-23
FÊTE DE LA SAINT FÉLIX à Prats de Sournia, dimanche 23 aout.
• 10h30 Messe à l’Église Saint-Félix
• 12h00 Bal apéro avec DJ GILBERT, Terrasse du foyer bar associatif
• 13h30 Repas au terrain de pétanque, ouvert à tous.
• De 18h00 à 21h00 Bal soirée avec DJ GILBERT
Foyer Animation Prats 06 16 02 06 73 communedepratsdesournia@wanadoo.fr –
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Place du village Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
SAINT FÉLIX’S DAY in Prats de Sournia, Sunday August 23.
? 10:30am: Mass at Saint-Félix Church
? 12:00 pm: Aperitif ball with DJ GILBERT, Terrace of the foyer bar association
? 1:30pm: Meal at the pétanque court, open to all.
? 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm: Evening ball with DJ GILBERT
Foyer Animation Prats 06 16 02 06 73 communedepratsdesournia@wanadoo.fr –
L’événement FÊTE DE LA SAINT-FELIX PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OTI FENOUILLEDES
À voir aussi à Prats-de-Sournia (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia 24 juillet 2026
- TOUR EN FÊTE PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia 2 août 2026