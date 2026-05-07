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ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia

ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia

ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia vendredi 24 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Rue Balcon du Fenouillèdes

Ville : 66730 Prats-de-Sournia

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 24 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 24 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif : 45 45 Tarif Pass Forfait

Prats-de-Sournia

ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA

Rue Balcon du Fenouillèdes Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 45 – 45 –

Tarif Pass Forfait

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :
2026-07-24

L’association Arpèges en Fenouillèdes, vous propose un concert à la cave de Prats de Sournia à 18h00, avec Le Duo Presque Classique Frank MARTY et Frédéric LEFEVRE
  .

Rue Balcon du Fenouillèdes Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 75 87 32 82  arpegesenfenouilledes@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The association Arpèges en Fenouillèdes, proposes a concert at the cellar of Prats de Sournia at 6:00 pm, with Le Duo Presque Classique Frank MARTY and Frédéric LEFEVRE

L’événement ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par OTI FENOUILLEDES