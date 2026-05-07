ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia
ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia vendredi 24 juillet 2026.
Prats-de-Sournia
ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA
Rue Balcon du Fenouillèdes Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 45 – 45 –
Tarif Pass Forfait
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24
Date(s) :
2026-07-24
L’association Arpèges en Fenouillèdes, vous propose un concert à la cave de Prats de Sournia à 18h00, avec Le Duo Presque Classique Frank MARTY et Frédéric LEFEVRE
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Rue Balcon du Fenouillèdes Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 75 87 32 82 arpegesenfenouilledes@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The association Arpèges en Fenouillèdes, proposes a concert at the cellar of Prats de Sournia at 6:00 pm, with Le Duo Presque Classique Frank MARTY and Frédéric LEFEVRE
L’événement ESTIVALES EN FENOUILLÈDES PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-05-07 par OTI FENOUILLEDES