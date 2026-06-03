Prats-de-Sournia

3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA

Chemin des Milles Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-13 21:50:00

fin : 2026-08-13

Date(s) :

2026-08-13

à 21h Spectacle inédit avec trois artistes humoristiques confirmés, dont l’enfant du Pays Lucie Carbone,

habitués des scènes parisiennes (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, etc.) et des festivals dans toute la France. Restauration sur place.

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Chemin des Milles Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73

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English :

9 p.m. A new show featuring three established comedy artists, including local star Lucie Carbone,

regulars on Paris stages (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, etc.) and at festivals throughout France. Catering on site.

L’événement 3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par OTI FENOUILLEDES