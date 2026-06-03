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3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia

3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia

3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia jeudi 13 août 2026.

Adresse : Chemin des Milles

Ville : 66730 Prats-de-Sournia

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : jeudi 13 août 2026

Fin : jeudi 13 août 2026

Heure de début : 21:50:00

Tarif : Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Prats-de-Sournia

3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA

Chemin des Milles Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-13 21:50:00
fin : 2026-08-13

Date(s) :
2026-08-13

à 21h Spectacle inédit avec trois artistes humoristiques confirmés, dont l’enfant du Pays Lucie Carbone,
habitués des scènes parisiennes (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, etc.) et des festivals dans toute la France. Restauration sur place.
  .

Chemin des Milles Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

9 p.m. A new show featuring three established comedy artists, including local star Lucie Carbone,
regulars on Paris stages (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, etc.) and at festivals throughout France. Catering on site.

L’événement 3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par OTI FENOUILLEDES

À voir aussi à Prats-de-Sournia (Pyrénées-Orientales)