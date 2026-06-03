3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia
3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia jeudi 13 août 2026.
Prats-de-Sournia
3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA
Chemin des Milles Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-13 21:50:00
fin : 2026-08-13
Date(s) :
2026-08-13
à 21h Spectacle inédit avec trois artistes humoristiques confirmés, dont l’enfant du Pays Lucie Carbone,
habitués des scènes parisiennes (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, etc.) et des festivals dans toute la France. Restauration sur place.
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Chemin des Milles Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
9 p.m. A new show featuring three established comedy artists, including local star Lucie Carbone,
regulars on Paris stages (Comedy Club, Point-Virgule, etc.) and at festivals throughout France. Catering on site.
L’événement 3ÈME ÉDITION FESTIVAL RIRE EN FENOUILLÈDES A PRATS-DE-SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par OTI FENOUILLEDES
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