Prats-de-Sournia

FÊTE LOCALE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE CANYON PRATS DE SOURNIA

Place de la Terrassou Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-19 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-19

Date(s) :

2026-08-19

Prats-de-Sournia, place de la Terrassou

À partir de 19h, bal apéro. Restauration sur place.

À 22h30, bal avec orchestre 100% live ! Ambiance festive et dynamique ! Esprit accueillant et convivial assuré.

Organisateur Foyer Animation Prats | 06 16 02 06 73

.

Place de la Terrassou Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73 communedepratsdesournia@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Prats-de-Sournia, place de la Terrassou

From 7pm, aperitif ball. Catering on site.

At 10:30pm, dance with 100% live band! Festive and dynamic atmosphere! A warm and friendly atmosphere guaranteed.

Organizers: Foyer Animation Prats | 06 16 02 06 73

L’événement FÊTE LOCALE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE CANYON PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OTI FENOUILLEDES