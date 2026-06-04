FÊTE LOCALE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE CANYON PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia
FÊTE LOCALE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE CANYON PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia mercredi 19 août 2026.
Prats-de-Sournia
FÊTE LOCALE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE CANYON PRATS DE SOURNIA
Place de la Terrassou Prats-de-Sournia Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-19
Date(s) :
2026-08-19
Prats-de-Sournia, place de la Terrassou
À partir de 19h, bal apéro. Restauration sur place.
À 22h30, bal avec orchestre 100% live ! Ambiance festive et dynamique ! Esprit accueillant et convivial assuré.
Organisateur Foyer Animation Prats | 06 16 02 06 73
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Place de la Terrassou Prats-de-Sournia 66730 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 02 06 73 communedepratsdesournia@wanadoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Prats-de-Sournia, place de la Terrassou
From 7pm, aperitif ball. Catering on site.
At 10:30pm, dance with 100% live band! Festive and dynamic atmosphere! A warm and friendly atmosphere guaranteed.
Organizers: Foyer Animation Prats | 06 16 02 06 73
L’événement FÊTE LOCALE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE CANYON PRATS DE SOURNIA Prats-de-Sournia a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OTI FENOUILLEDES
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