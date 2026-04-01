Castelnou

FÊTE DES SAVEURS CATALANES

ESPACE FALIEU Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-26 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-26 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-26

Le dimanche 26 avril, plongez au cœur des traditions et du savoir-faire de notre beau département avec la Fête des Saveurs Catalanes à Castelnou.

Dans un cadre authentique, au pied du château, laissez-vous séduire par les saveurs du terroir catalan …

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ESPACE FALIEU Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 72 19 13 72

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

On Sunday April 26, immerse yourself in the traditions and know-how of our beautiful département with the Fête des Saveurs Catalanes in Castelnou.

In an authentic setting, at the foot of the castle, let yourself be seduced by the flavours of the Catalan terroir …

L’événement FÊTE DES SAVEURS CATALANES Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR