FÊTE DES SAVEURS CATALANES Castelnou
FÊTE DES SAVEURS CATALANES Castelnou dimanche 26 avril 2026.
Castelnou
FÊTE DES SAVEURS CATALANES
ESPACE FALIEU Castelnou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-26 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-26 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-26
Le dimanche 26 avril, plongez au cœur des traditions et du savoir-faire de notre beau département avec la Fête des Saveurs Catalanes à Castelnou.
Dans un cadre authentique, au pied du château, laissez-vous séduire par les saveurs du terroir catalan …
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ESPACE FALIEU Castelnou 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 72 19 13 72
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
On Sunday April 26, immerse yourself in the traditions and know-how of our beautiful département with the Fête des Saveurs Catalanes in Castelnou.
In an authentic setting, at the foot of the castle, let yourself be seduced by the flavours of the Catalan terroir …
L’événement FÊTE DES SAVEURS CATALANES Castelnou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
À voir aussi à Castelnou (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU ÉTÉ Castelnou 27 juin 2026
- LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU AUTOMNE Castelnou 22 octobre 2026
- LES ENIGMES DU CHÂTEAU Castelnou 24 octobre 2026
- LES QUATRE SAISONS AU CHÂTEAU DE CASTELNOU HIVER Castelnou 26 décembre 2026