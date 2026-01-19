Fête du feu Taproom Galibot – Forbach

Forbach

Fête du feu

Taproom Galibot – 5 rue Jules Verne Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-06 16:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Il y a 2 ans, on lançait ce concept pour célébrer l’anniversaire de la taproom…

Et comme vous l’attendez chaque année, l’association THOMALT remet ça en 2026 !

De 16h à 00h

AU PROGRAMME

Concerts de SLOW TRAIN (Folk Country) et de BECK IS BACK (cover AC/DC)

Spectacles Compagnie C Pas Nous (arts de rue) et feu d’artifice

CÔTÉ BOISSONS & FOOD

14 bières pression ( il y en aura pour tous les goûts ! )

Bars bière, cocktails, softs & vin

Foodtrucks plats traditionnels, BBQ, pizzas, flamms, jambon à la broche, crêpes, gaufres, glaces !!!

SYSTÈME CASHLESS

Carte à 20€ en vente à la caisse centrale

Permet de consommer plus rapidement (moins d’attente)

1 écocup offert avec chaque carte

Prévente de cartes bientôt disponible (infos à venir)

INFOS PRATIQUES

Entrée libre

Rendez-vous le 6 juin dès 16h chez Galibot

Venez mettre le feu avec nous !

L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé, à consommer avec modération.Tout public

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Taproom Galibot – 5 rue Jules Verne Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est taproom@brasserie-galibot.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

2 years ago, we launched this concept to celebrate the taproom?s anniversary?

And as you’ve come to expect every year, the THOMALT association is doing it again in 2026!

From 4pm to midnight

ON THE PROGRAM

Concerts by SLOW TRAIN (Folk Country) and BECK IS BACK (AC/DC cover)

Shows: Compagnie C Pas Nous (street arts) and fireworks

FOOD & BEVERAGE

14 draught beers (something for everyone!)

Bars: beer, cocktails, soft drinks & wine

Foodtrucks: traditional dishes, BBQs, pizzas, flamms, ham on the spit, crêpes, waffles, ice creams!

CASHLESS SYSTEM

20? card on sale at central cash desk

Faster consumption (less waiting)

1 free ecocup with each card

Pre-sale cards available soon (info to come)

PRACTICAL INFO

Free admission

See you on June 6 from 4pm at Galibot

Come and light a fire with us!

Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health, consume in moderation.

L’événement Fête du feu Forbach a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par FORBACH TOURISME