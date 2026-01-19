Fête du feu Taproom Galibot – Forbach
Fête du feu Taproom Galibot – Forbach samedi 6 juin 2026.
Forbach
Fête du feu
Taproom Galibot – 5 rue Jules Verne Forbach Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-06 16:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Il y a 2 ans, on lançait ce concept pour célébrer l’anniversaire de la taproom…
Et comme vous l’attendez chaque année, l’association THOMALT remet ça en 2026 !
De 16h à 00h
AU PROGRAMME
Concerts de SLOW TRAIN (Folk Country) et de BECK IS BACK (cover AC/DC)
Spectacles Compagnie C Pas Nous (arts de rue) et feu d’artifice
CÔTÉ BOISSONS & FOOD
14 bières pression ( il y en aura pour tous les goûts ! )
Bars bière, cocktails, softs & vin
Foodtrucks plats traditionnels, BBQ, pizzas, flamms, jambon à la broche, crêpes, gaufres, glaces !!!
SYSTÈME CASHLESS
Carte à 20€ en vente à la caisse centrale
Permet de consommer plus rapidement (moins d’attente)
1 écocup offert avec chaque carte
Prévente de cartes bientôt disponible (infos à venir)
INFOS PRATIQUES
Entrée libre
Rendez-vous le 6 juin dès 16h chez Galibot
Venez mettre le feu avec nous !
L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé, à consommer avec modération.Tout public
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Taproom Galibot – 5 rue Jules Verne Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est taproom@brasserie-galibot.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
2 years ago, we launched this concept to celebrate the taproom?s anniversary?
And as you’ve come to expect every year, the THOMALT association is doing it again in 2026!
From 4pm to midnight
ON THE PROGRAM
Concerts by SLOW TRAIN (Folk Country) and BECK IS BACK (AC/DC cover)
Shows: Compagnie C Pas Nous (street arts) and fireworks
FOOD & BEVERAGE
14 draught beers (something for everyone!)
Bars: beer, cocktails, soft drinks & wine
Foodtrucks: traditional dishes, BBQs, pizzas, flamms, ham on the spit, crêpes, waffles, ice creams!
CASHLESS SYSTEM
20? card on sale at central cash desk
Faster consumption (less waiting)
1 free ecocup with each card
Pre-sale cards available soon (info to come)
PRACTICAL INFO
Free admission
See you on June 6 from 4pm at Galibot
Come and light a fire with us!
Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health, consume in moderation.
L’événement Fête du feu Forbach a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par FORBACH TOURISME
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