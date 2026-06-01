FÊTE DU FOOT Lamalou-les-Bains
FÊTE DU FOOT Lamalou-les-Bains dimanche 28 juin 2026.
Lamalou-les-Bains
FÊTE DU FOOT
Boulevard Saint- Michel Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-28
fin : 2026-06-28
Date(s) :
2026-06-28
Dimanche 28 juin esplanade de la piscine
10h/12h animations pour enfants
Infos au 06 89 92 63 30
Dimanche 28 juin esplanade de la piscine
10h/12h animations pour enfants
Infos au 06 89 92 63 30 .
Boulevard Saint- Michel Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 89 92 63 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Sunday June 28 esplanade de la piscine
10am/12pm children’s entertainment
Info: 06 89 92 63 30
L’événement FÊTE DU FOOT Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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- CONCERT ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE ALLEMAND Lamalou-les-Bains 19 juin 2026
- EXCURSION EN BUS TRAIN JAUNE DES PYRENEES Lamalou-les-Bains 21 juin 2026
- COUCHER DU SOLEIL À NOTRE-DAME DE CAPIMONT Lamalou-les-Bains 23 juin 2026