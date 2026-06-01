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FÊTE DU FOOT Lamalou-les-Bains

FÊTE DU FOOT Lamalou-les-Bains dimanche 28 juin 2026.

Adresse : Boulevard Saint- Michel

Ville : 34240 Lamalou-les-Bains

Département : Hérault

Début : dimanche 28 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 28 juin 2026

Tarif :

Lamalou-les-Bains

FÊTE DU FOOT

Boulevard Saint- Michel Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-28
fin : 2026-06-28

Date(s) :
2026-06-28

Dimanche 28 juin esplanade de la piscine
10h/12h animations pour enfants
Infos au 06 89 92 63 30
Dimanche 28 juin esplanade de la piscine
10h/12h animations pour enfants
Infos au 06 89 92 63 30   .

Boulevard Saint- Michel Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 89 92 63 30 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Sunday June 28 esplanade de la piscine
10am/12pm children’s entertainment
Info: 06 89 92 63 30

L’événement FÊTE DU FOOT Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Lamalou-les-Bains (Hérault)