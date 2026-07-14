Informations pratiques

Forbach

Fête Nationale

Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-07-14 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-14

Date(s) :

2026-07-14

Un spectacle de drones et de pyrotechnie vous attend. Des concerts, animations familiales, stands de restauration. PROGRAMME DÉTAILLÉ :

17h00 Musique d’ambiance, restauration et animations familiales

19h00 Cérémonie officielle dans la cour du Burghof

19h30 à 22h30 « Intemporel » dans la cour du Burghof, ambiance salsa avec « Latin Pulse » à l’amphithéâtre, Eva Bouazize, « Les Roosters » et « Guest Animation Vincenzo » sur la butte du Schlossberg

22h30 Spectacle de drones

23h00 à 01h00 animation musicale DJ Vincenzo (années 80 / 90) dans le cour du Burghof, DJ Nathan à l’amphithéâtre, DJ Track (culture urbaine) sur la butte du Schlossberg.Tout public

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Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 84 30 00

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English :

A drone and fireworks show awaits you. Concerts, family-friendly activities, and food stands. DETAILED PROGRAM:

5:00 p.m. Background music, food, and family-friendly activities

7:00 PM Official ceremony in the Burghof courtyard

7:30 PM 10:30 PM “Intemporel” in the Burghof courtyard; salsa atmosphere with “Latin Pulse” in the amphitheater; Eva Bouazize, “Les Roosters,” and “Guest Animation Vincenzo” on the Schlossberg hill

10:30 PM Drone show

11:00 PM 1:00 AM Musical entertainment by DJ Vincenzo (80s/90s) in the Burghof courtyard, DJ Nathan at the amphitheater, and DJ Track (urban culture) on the Schlossberg hill.

L’événement Fête Nationale Forbach a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par FORBACH TOURISME