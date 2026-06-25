FÊTE NATIONALE Langogne
lundi 13 juillet 2026 · Langogne
Informations pratiques
Langogne
FÊTE NATIONALE
Langogne Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-13
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
Le 13 juillet à 18h, la Mairie de Langogne propose de vous rassembler au Monuments aux Morts pour la Commémoration avec un dépôts de gerbe en présence des autorités.
Les Lango’folies propose un apéro musical snacking à partir de 19h, suivi d’un concert avec Rue Traversière à partir de 20h suivi du feu d’artifice à 22h30.
Le 13 juillet à 18h, la Mairie de Langogne propose de vous rassembler au Monuments aux Morts pour la Commémoration avec un dépôts de gerbe en présence des autorités civiles et militaires, de la Lyre Langonaise et des Sapeurs Pompiers.
Les Lango’folies propose un apéro musical snacking à partir de 19h, suivi d’un concert avec Rue Traversière à partir de 20h suivi du feu d’artifice à 22h30 et grand bal populaire au Pré de la Foire. .
Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 69 01 38 langogne@langogne.com
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English :
On July 13 at 6:00 p.m., the Langogne Town Hall invites you to gather at the War Memorial for the commemoration ceremony, which will include a wreath-laying ceremony in the presence of local officials.
The Lango’folies festival will host a musical cocktail hour with light refreshments starting at 7:00 p.m., followed by a concert featuring Rue Traversière at 8:00 p.m. and a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.
L’événement FÊTE NATIONALE Langogne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par 48-OT Langogne
À voir aussi à Langogne (Lozère)
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