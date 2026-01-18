FÊTE VOTIVE DE BANASSAC Banassac-Canilhac

FÊTE VOTIVE DE BANASSAC Banassac-Canilhac samedi 18 juillet 2026.

Centre village Banassac-Canilhac Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Début : 2026-07-18
fin : 2026-07-19

2026-07-18

C’est la fête au village de Banassac ! Le comité d’animation vous attend pour un week-end plein d’animations.
Centre village Banassac-Canilhac 48500 Lozère Occitanie

English :

It’s party time in the village of Banassac! The Comité d’animation is looking forward to a weekend full of entertainment.

