FÊTE VOTIVE DE BANASSAC Banassac-Canilhac

FÊTE VOTIVE DE BANASSAC

Centre village Banassac-Canilhac Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-18

fin : 2026-07-19

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

C’est la fête au village de Banassac ! Le comité d’animation vous attend pour un week-end plein d’animations.

Centre village Banassac-Canilhac 48500 Lozère Occitanie malaurya@yahoo.fr

English :

It’s party time in the village of Banassac! The Comité d’animation is looking forward to a weekend full of entertainment.

