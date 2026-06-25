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Feu Nationale La Suze-sur-Sarthe

Feu Nationale La Suze-sur-Sarthe lundi 13 juillet 2026.

Adresse
Bourg
Ville
72210 La Suze-sur-Sarthe
Département
Sarthe
Début
lundi 13 juillet 2026
Fin
lundi 13 juillet 2026
Heure de début
21:30:00
Tarif

La Suze-sur-Sarthe

Feu Nationale

Bourg La Suze-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13 21:30:00
fin : 2026-07-13 02:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-13

Défilé-feu d’artifice-bal
21h30 Animation Chik and Chok
Retraite aux flambeaux
23h feu d’artifice
Bal sur la place du marché   .

Bourg La Suze-sur-Sarthe 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 77 30 49  contact@lasuze.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Fireworks-ball parade

L’événement Feu Nationale La Suze-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT Vallée de la Sarthe

À voir aussi à La Suze-sur-Sarthe (Sarthe)