Feu Nationale La Suze-sur-Sarthe
Feu Nationale La Suze-sur-Sarthe lundi 13 juillet 2026.
La Suze-sur-Sarthe
Feu Nationale
Bourg La Suze-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13 21:30:00
fin : 2026-07-13 02:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
Défilé-feu d’artifice-bal
21h30 Animation Chik and Chok
Retraite aux flambeaux
23h feu d’artifice
Bal sur la place du marché .
Bourg La Suze-sur-Sarthe 72210 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 77 30 49 contact@lasuze.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Fireworks-ball parade
L’événement Feu Nationale La Suze-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT Vallée de la Sarthe
À voir aussi à La Suze-sur-Sarthe (Sarthe)
- Marché Nocturne La Suze-sur-Sarthe 3 juillet 2026
- La Belle Virée La Suze-sur-Sarthe 18 juillet 2026
- Nuit des étoiles Route du Port La Suze-sur-Sarthe 24 juillet 2026