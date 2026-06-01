FEUX DE LA SAINT-JEAN ET SAUCISSADE GÉANTE Pollestres
FEUX DE LA SAINT-JEAN ET SAUCISSADE GÉANTE Pollestres mardi 23 juin 2026.
Pollestres
FEUX DE LA SAINT-JEAN ET SAUCISSADE GÉANTE
Place de l’Europe Pollestres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-23 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-23
Date(s) :
2026-06-23
Dès la tombée de la nuit, lampions à la main, rejoignez le grand cortège festif mené par la banda Els Companys, jusqu’au boulodrome pour l’embrasement du bûcher, dans une ambiance joyeuse et traditionnelle.
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Place de l’Europe Pollestres 66450 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 51 11
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English :
As soon as night falls, lanterns in hand, join the festive procession led by the Els Companys banda, to the boulodrome for the bonfire lighting, in a joyful, traditional atmosphere.
L’événement FEUX DE LA SAINT-JEAN ET SAUCISSADE GÉANTE Pollestres a été mis à jour le 2026-06-08 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
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