FFF + Oma Jali, Le Douze, Cergy

Informations pratiques

FFF + Oma Jali Vendredi 6 novembre, 20h30 Le Douze Val-d’Oise

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-11-06T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-06T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-11-06T20:30:00+01:00 – 2026-11-06T23:00:00+01:00

F.F.F

Le 31 octobre 2025, F.F.F. frappe fort avec U SCREAM, suite directe d’I SCREAM et réalisé à nouveau avec Dimitri Tikovoi (The Libertines, Placebo). Plus chaud, plus dense, plus sauvage, l’album mêle P-Funk psychédélique, M-Funk tranchant et hymne déjà culte, appelant à la transe et à la sueur. Après le retour acclamé de 2023 avec I SCREAM et sa tournée triomphale, U SCREAM confirme le retour en force de F.F.F., prêt à reconquérir la scène, les corps et les âmes lors de sa tournée 2026 à travers toute la France. F.F.F – Instagram

+ Oma Jali

Unique, OMA JALI est une figure incontournable de la nouvelle scène rock. Connue à l’internationale pour sa voix puissante et son charisme au coté du bluesman ZUCCHERO, elle se lance en solo avec son premier EP “ CHALLENGE ” sortie le 31 Octobre 2025. Leadeuse des ex membres de SKIP THE USE dans THE NOFACE, la belle nous offre du pop/rock, punk et grunge, avec des influences reggae/dub. Dans la veine de SKUNK ANANSIE, SHAKA PONK ou encore PARAMORE, OMA JALI est frontale, électrique, sexy et indomptable. Oma Jali – Instagram

Informations pratiques

Spectacle en configuration debout Ouverture des portes à 19h30 Parking des Genottes (19 avenue des Genottes – Cergy) gratuit uniquement à partir de 19h. Les soirs de spectacle Le Douze Café propose un espace bar et petite restauration.

Le Douze 12 Allée des Petits Pains, 95800 Cergy, France Île-de-France Cergy 95800 Cergy Saint-Christophe Val-d’Oise Île-de-France 01 34 33 32 12 https://ledouze.cergy.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/ledouze.cergy/;https://www.instagram.com/ledouze.cergy/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://ledouze.cergy.fr/evenement/fff-oma-jali/ »}] [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 8,479 Followers, 499 Following, 343 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from French Fonck Federation (@fffmusique) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « French Fonck Federation (@fffmusique) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/539939770_18521695423037062_3195386241087191829_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=106&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=bOXlhBn95v0Q7kNvwEftFCu&_nc_oc=AdrZHiYUiXS_KlxV-kDngFcJdXTt1dBcDoyYaGejrsEhTsBlDcPuBDte_PFNCmlU1JU&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=OHrSzU4Vp6XRX005jYJG4Q&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af_d44aq88KoX4Sg5q-z-4M0C2pwJMsAoeW0ef8sH3PcQg&oe=6A2C3E83 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/fffmusique/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://iframely.net/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

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F.F.F et Oma Jali seront sur la scène du Douze le vendredi 6 novembre 2026.