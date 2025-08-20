Flocage textile SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste
Flocage textile
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2026-04-30
fin : 2026-04-30
2026-04-30
Flocage et sublimation textile
Tarif 12 €
Durée 2h30
Informations et réservations (obligatoires) 05 62 50 16 18
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 50 16 08 fablab@neste-barousse.fr
English :
Textile flocking and sublimation
Price: 12 ?
Duration: 2h30
Information and reservations (mandatory): 05 62 50 16 18
German :
Beflockung und Sublimation von Textilien
Preis: 12 ?
Dauer: 2,5 Std
Informationen und Reservierungen (obligatorisch): 05 62 50 16 18
Italiano :
Floccaggio tessile e sublimazione
Prezzo: 12 ?
Durata: 2 ore
Informazioni e prenotazione (obbligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18
Espanol :
Flocado textil y sublimación
Precio: 12
Duración: 2 horas y media
Información y reserva (obligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18
L’événement Flocage textile Saint-Laurent-de-Neste a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65