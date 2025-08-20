Flocage textile SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste

Flocage et sublimation textile
Tarif 12 €
Durée 2h30
Informations et réservations (obligatoires) 05 62 50 16 18
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 50 16 08  fablab@neste-barousse.fr

English :

Textile flocking and sublimation
Price: 12 ?
Duration: 2h30
Information and reservations (mandatory): 05 62 50 16 18

German :

Beflockung und Sublimation von Textilien
Preis: 12 ?
Dauer: 2,5 Std
Informationen und Reservierungen (obligatorisch): 05 62 50 16 18

Italiano :

Floccaggio tessile e sublimazione
Prezzo: 12 ?
Durata: 2 ore
Informazioni e prenotazione (obbligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18

Espanol :

Flocado textil y sublimación
Precio: 12
Duración: 2 horas y media
Información y reserva (obligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18

