Atelier tufting SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste

Atelier tufting

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-23

fin : 2026-04-23

Date(s) :

2026-04-23

Initiation au tufting, technique de création textile permettant de fabriquer notamment des tapis

Tarif 35 €

Durée 4h

Informations et réservations (obligatoires) 05 62 50 16 18

.

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 50 16 08 fablab@neste-barousse.fr

English :

Introduction to tufting, a textile design technique used to make among other things carpets

Price: 35 ?

Duration: 4 hours

Information and reservations (mandatory): 05 62 50 16 18

German :

Einführung in das Tufting, eine Technik zur Herstellung von Textilien, mit der unter anderem Teppiche hergestellt werden können

Preis: 35 ?

Dauer: 4 Stunden

Informationen und Reservierungen (obligatorisch): 05 62 50 16 18

Italiano :

Introduzione al tufting, una tecnica di progettazione tessile utilizzata per realizzare tappeti e altri manufatti

Prezzo: 35 ?

Durata: 4 ore

Informazioni e prenotazione (obbligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18

Espanol :

Introducción al tufting, una técnica de diseño textil utilizada para fabricar alfombras y otras moquetas

Precio: 35

Duración: 4 horas

Información y reserva (obligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18

L’événement Atelier tufting Saint-Laurent-de-Neste a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65