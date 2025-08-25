Atelier tufting SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste
Initiation au tufting, technique de création textile permettant de fabriquer notamment des tapis
Tarif 35 €
Durée 4h
Informations et réservations (obligatoires) 05 62 50 16 18
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Fablab Sapiens Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 50 16 08 fablab@neste-barousse.fr
English :
Introduction to tufting, a textile design technique used to make among other things carpets
Price: 35 ?
Duration: 4 hours
Information and reservations (mandatory): 05 62 50 16 18
German :
Einführung in das Tufting, eine Technik zur Herstellung von Textilien, mit der unter anderem Teppiche hergestellt werden können
Preis: 35 ?
Dauer: 4 Stunden
Informationen und Reservierungen (obligatorisch): 05 62 50 16 18
Italiano :
Introduzione al tufting, una tecnica di progettazione tessile utilizzata per realizzare tappeti e altri manufatti
Prezzo: 35 ?
Durata: 4 ore
Informazioni e prenotazione (obbligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18
Espanol :
Introducción al tufting, una técnica de diseño textil utilizada para fabricar alfombras y otras moquetas
Precio: 35
Duración: 4 horas
Información y reserva (obligatoria): 05 62 50 16 18
