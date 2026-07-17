FOTOTAXIS #4 – Mid_Life_Crisis, House of Arts Veszprém, Veszprém

Informations pratiques

FOTOTAXIS #4 – Mid_Life_Crisis Samedi 8 mai 2027, 18h00 House of Arts Veszprém Veszprém

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2027-05-08T18:00:00+02:00 – 2027-05-08T19:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2027-05-08T18:00:00+02:00 – 2027-05-08T19:00:00+02:00

La quatrième exposition de la série FOTOTAXIS#, Mid_Life_Crisis, engage en 2027 un dialogue entre différentes générations de la photographie contemporaine. Forte d’une histoire de près de dix ans, la biennale s’affranchit cette fois des contraintes thématiques et met en regard les travaux d’artistes émergents, en milieu de carrière et des maîtres de la discipline. À l’occasion du bicentenaire de la photographie, l’exposition ne se contente pas d’un regard rétrospectif : elle ouvre également des horizons sur l’avenir du médium et ses évolutions possibles au cours des prochains siècles. Fondée sur la collaboration et la réflexion, la sélection réunit des artistes majeurs qui contribuent ensemble à façonner le présent et l’avenir de la photographie.

Intervenants prévus: Péter Korniss, Emma Szabó, Kincső Bede, M. Judit Horváth, Anita Horváth, Gábor Gerhes, Máté Bartha, Dezső Szabó, Péter Puklus, Barnabás Neográdi-Kiss, Dorottya Vékony.

House of Arts Veszprém 17 Vár utca Veszprém 8200 Veszprém Veszprémi Vár Veszprém + 36 88425204 https://www.muveszetekhaza.hu/en https://www.facebook.com/muveszetekhazaveszprem/?locale=hu_HU The House of Arts Veszprém is a municipally funded, multifunctional museum and cultural centre that operates exhibition spaces and creative studios, manages deposit collections, engages in book publishing, and maintains its own contemporary visual art collection. Serving the citizens of Veszprém and visitors to the city alike, the institution is committed to the diverse and innovative use, preservation, and presentation of the values of fine and applied arts as well as contemporary literature. Through its activities, it supports mental well-being, environmental awareness, equal opportunities, intercultural dialogue, and culture-based economic development. It also contributes to the achievement of public education goals and organises opportunities for local communities to engage in cultural life and lifelong learning. By car

Vehicle traffic in the castle is limited, but our galleries are just a few minutes’ walk from the Óváros tér (Old Town Square) car park.

By public transport

The city’s central bus station is only a 10-minutes walk away.

When travelling from the train station, taking the local bus is recommended. When taking Bus No. 4, get off at the Megyeháza tér (County Hall Square) stop, while in the case of bus No. 2, the Színház (Theatre) stop is the most convenient.

By bike

A cobbled path leads through the castle. There are bicycle stands in the courtyard of Dubniczay Palace.

For visitors with special needs, please let us know in advance so that our colleagues can prepare for their visit and ensure the best possible conditions for their participation in our exhibitions and events.

Log in at: arthouse@arthouseweb.hu

La quatrième exposition de la série FOTOTAXIS#, Mid_Life_Crisis, engage en 2027 un dialogue entre différentes générations de la photographie contemporaine. Forte d’une histoire de près de dix ans…

©Emma Szabó