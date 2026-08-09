UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Percy-en-Normandie

Froglish afternoon Percy-en-Normandie

mercredi 25 novembre 2026 · Percy-en-Normandie

Froglish afternoon Percy-en-Normandie

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 25 novembre 2026
Fin
mercredi 25 novembre 2026
Heure de début
14:30:00
Adresse
6 rue Gustave Blouet
Ville
50410 Percy-en-Normandie
Département
Manche
Tarif

Percy-en-Normandie

Froglish afternoon

6 rue Gustave Blouet Percy-en-Normandie Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-25 14:30:00
fin : 2026-11-25 16:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-11-25

Donnez le goût de la lecture à votre tout-petit, avec notre animation participative spécialement dédiée aux 0-3 ans. En partenariat avec le Relais Petite Enfance de Villedieu Intercom.   .

6 rue Gustave Blouet Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 91 00 91  mediatheques@villedieuintercom.fr

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English : Froglish afternoon

L’événement Froglish afternoon Percy-en-Normandie a été mis à jour le 2026-08-09 par OT Villedieu-les-Poêles

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