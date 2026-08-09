Froglish afternoon Percy-en-Normandie
mercredi 25 novembre 2026 · Percy-en-Normandie
Informations pratiques
Percy-en-Normandie
Froglish afternoon
6 rue Gustave Blouet Percy-en-Normandie Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-25 14:30:00
fin : 2026-11-25 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-11-25
Donnez le goût de la lecture à votre tout-petit, avec notre animation participative spécialement dédiée aux 0-3 ans. En partenariat avec le Relais Petite Enfance de Villedieu Intercom. .
6 rue Gustave Blouet Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 91 00 91 mediatheques@villedieuintercom.fr
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English : Froglish afternoon
L’événement Froglish afternoon Percy-en-Normandie a été mis à jour le 2026-08-09 par OT Villedieu-les-Poêles
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