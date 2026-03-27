FULL MOULES PARTY#4 AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Rue Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon
samedi 29 août 2026 · Rue Sous Baylo · Montauban-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Montauban-de-Luchon
FULL MOULES PARTY#4 AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
Rue Sous Baylo CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-28 22:00:00
fin : 2026-08-28 02:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-28
Le retour de la Full Moules Party du Café, avec l’indétrônable DJ BLZ & ses amis aux commandes, pour une soirée placée sous le signe des moules, des frites, et de la musique électronique. Soirée déguisée, évidemment !
Repas sur place de 19h à 21h30
Pas de réservation
Tout Public .
Rue Sous Baylo CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Full Moules Party is back at the Café, with the unstoppable DJ BLZ and his friends at the decks, for a night filled with mussels, fries, and electronic music. It’s a costume party, of course!
L’événement FULL MOULES PARTY#4 AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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