FULL MOULES PARTY#4  AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Rue Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Montauban-de-Luchon

FULL MOULES PARTY#4 AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

Rue Sous Baylo CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-28 22:00:00

fin : 2026-08-28 02:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-28

Le retour de la Full Moules Party du Café, avec l’indétrônable DJ BLZ & ses amis aux commandes, pour une soirée placée sous le signe des moules, des frites, et de la musique électronique. Soirée déguisée, évidemment !

Repas sur place de 19h à 21h30

Pas de réservation

Tout Public .

Rue Sous Baylo CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Full Moules Party is back at the Café, with the unstoppable DJ BLZ and his friends at the decks, for a night filled with mussels, fries, and electronic music. It’s a costume party, of course!

L’événement FULL MOULES PARTY#4 AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE