UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Perpignan

FUSÉES THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Perpignan

samedi 27 février 2027 · THÉÂTRE DE L'ARCHIPEL · Perpignan

FUSÉES THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 27 février 2027
Fin
samedi 27 février 2027
Heure de début
17:00:00
Lieu
THÉÂTRE DE L'ARCHIPEL
Adresse
Avenue Général Leclerc
Ville
66000 Perpignan
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
12 12 12 Tarif réduit Tarif réduit

Perpignan

FUSÉES

THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12

Tarif réduit
Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-27 17:00:00
fin : 2027-02-27

Date(s) :
2027-02-27

Avec Fusées, Jeanne Candel embarque toute la famille dans un voyage cosmique fait de bouts de ficelle, de musique et d’imagination pure. Un théâtre artisanal et jubilatoire qui convoque l’enfance, le rire et l’infini avec une liberté désarmante.
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THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

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English :

With *Fusées*, Jeanne Candel takes the whole family on a cosmic journey made of scraps of string, music, and pure imagination. A handcrafted and exhilarating theatrical experience that evokes childhood, laughter, and the infinite with disarming freedom.

L’événement FUSÉES Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME

À voir aussi à Perpignan (Pyrénées-Orientales)