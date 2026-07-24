FUSÉES THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Perpignan

Informations pratiques

Perpignan

FUSÉES

THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12

Tarif réduit

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-02-27 17:00:00

fin : 2027-02-27

Date(s) :

2027-02-27

Avec Fusées, Jeanne Candel embarque toute la famille dans un voyage cosmique fait de bouts de ficelle, de musique et d’imagination pure. Un théâtre artisanal et jubilatoire qui convoque l’enfance, le rire et l’infini avec une liberté désarmante.

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THÉÂTRE DE L’ARCHIPEL Avenue Général Leclerc Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

With *Fusées*, Jeanne Candel takes the whole family on a cosmic journey made of scraps of string, music, and pure imagination. A handcrafted and exhilarating theatrical experience that evokes childhood, laughter, and the infinite with disarming freedom.

L’événement FUSÉES Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME