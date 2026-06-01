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GALA BABYS Thuir

GALA BABYS Thuir

GALA BABYS Thuir samedi 27 juin 2026.

Adresse : 7 avenue Mitterrand

Ville : 66300 Thuir

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 27 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 27 juin 2026

Heure de début : 18:30:00

Tarif : 8 8 8 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Thuir

GALA BABYS

7 avenue Mitterrand Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-27 18:30:00
fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :
2026-06-27

La gymnastique rythmique de Thuir, vous invite à son spectacle de fin d’année le 27 juin à 18h30, salle des Aspres, 7 avenue François Mitterand.

Entrée  
Gratuite pour les de 12 ans
Adultes 8€

Venez encourager les petites gymnastes et vous émerveiller !
  .

7 avenue Mitterrand Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 77 33 29 79 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Thuir Rhythmic Gymnastics invites you to its end-of-year show on June 27 at 6.30pm, Salle des Aspres, 7 avenue François Mitterand.

Admission
Free for children ? 12 years old
Adults 8?

Come and cheer on the little gymnasts!

L’événement GALA BABYS Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-06-06 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR

À voir aussi à Thuir (Pyrénées-Orientales)