Thuir

GALA BABYS

7 avenue Mitterrand Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-27 18:30:00

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

La gymnastique rythmique de Thuir, vous invite à son spectacle de fin d’année le 27 juin à 18h30, salle des Aspres, 7 avenue François Mitterand.

Entrée

Gratuite pour les de 12 ans

Adultes 8€

Venez encourager les petites gymnastes et vous émerveiller !

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7 avenue Mitterrand Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 77 33 29 79

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Thuir Rhythmic Gymnastics invites you to its end-of-year show on June 27 at 6.30pm, Salle des Aspres, 7 avenue François Mitterand.

Admission

Free for children ? 12 years old

Adults 8?

Come and cheer on the little gymnasts!

L’événement GALA BABYS Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-06-06 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR