GÉOTRAIN AU CŒUR DU FENOUILLÈDES Rivesaltes
dimanche 6 septembre 2026 · Rivesaltes
Informations pratiques
Rivesaltes
GÉOTRAIN AU CŒUR DU FENOUILLÈDES
Avenue René Victor Manaut Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 30.3 – 30.3 – 30.3
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-06 09:45:00
fin : 2026-09-06 17:55:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-06
Bienvenue à bord du Train Rouge du Pays Cathare et du Fenouillèdes, où l’aventure géologique rencontre le charme pittoresque des paysages méridionaux !
.
Avenue René Victor Manaut Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 20 04 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
?? Welcome aboard the Red Train of the Cathar Country and Fenouillès, where geological adventure meets the picturesque charm of the southern landscapes!
L’événement GÉOTRAIN AU CŒUR DU FENOUILLÈDES Rivesaltes a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par BIT DE RIVESALTES
À voir aussi à Rivesaltes (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- FÊTE DE L’ABRICOT Rivesaltes 3 juillet 2026
- LES SOIRÉES DES ALLÉES Rivesaltes 9 juillet 2026
- FEU D’ARTIFICE Rivesaltes 14 juillet 2026
- FÊTE DU BABAU Rivesaltes 7 août 2026
- VOYAGE SENSORIEL AU COEUR DE LA VALLÉE DE L’AGLY Rivesaltes 4 novembre 2026