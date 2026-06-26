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AGENDA · Rivesaltes

GÉOTRAIN AU CŒUR DU FENOUILLÈDES Rivesaltes

dimanche 6 septembre 2026 · Rivesaltes

GÉOTRAIN AU CŒUR DU FENOUILLÈDES Rivesaltes

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 6 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 6 septembre 2026
Heure de début
09:45:00
Adresse
Avenue René Victor Manaut
Ville
66600 Rivesaltes
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
30.3 30.3 30.3 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Rivesaltes

GÉOTRAIN AU CŒUR DU FENOUILLÈDES

Avenue René Victor Manaut Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30.3 – 30.3 – 30.3

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-06 09:45:00
fin : 2026-09-06 17:55:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-06

​ Bienvenue à bord du Train Rouge du Pays Cathare et du Fenouillèdes, où l’aventure géologique rencontre le charme pittoresque des paysages méridionaux !
  .

Avenue René Victor Manaut Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 20 04 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

?? Welcome aboard the Red Train of the Cathar Country and Fenouillès, where geological adventure meets the picturesque charm of the southern landscapes!

L’événement GÉOTRAIN AU CŒUR DU FENOUILLÈDES Rivesaltes a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par BIT DE RIVESALTES

À voir aussi à Rivesaltes (Pyrénées-Orientales)