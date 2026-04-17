Metz

Geryy Je comprends rien

Metz Moselle

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-04-17 20:00:00

fin : 2026-04-17

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

Geryy débarque de Bulgarie avec ses talents d’humour, de chant et d’improvisation dans un spectacle où elle sera la seule à ne rien comprendre. Chroniqueuse sur France 2 aux côtés de Stéphane Bern et finaliste dans l’émission La Bulgarie A Un Incroyable Talent , pendant 1 heure Geryy fera tout pour que vous succombez sous le charme de son accent, sa voix et ses drôles d’aventures d’étrangère.Quand tu es étranger, tu es comme un jeune de 4 ans,

Tu comprends rien et tu dois comprendre les règles.

Geryy possède l’innocence d’un enfant,

Mais ses yeux noirs trahissent son esprit espiègle.

Le noir, on le retrouve aussi dans son humour,

Mais consciente, elle ne l’est pas toujours.

Le français elle l’a appris,

Mais elle a quand même des soucis.

Sur son origine elle n’a pas triché,

Même si elle est entourée de clichés.

De l’écologie Geryy en fait une apologie

Sous la douche elle fait pipi

Et sans papier elle s’essuie.

Quand les hommes la draguent,

Il y a toujours un gag,

Mais n’ayez pas peur, ce spectacle n’est pas une madrague.Tout public

.

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

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English :

Geryy arrives from Bulgaria with her talents for humor, singing and improvisation in a show where she’ll be the only one who doesn’t understand a thing. A columnist on France 2 alongside Stéphane Bern and a finalist in the show La Bulgarie A Un Incroyable Talent , Geryy’s 1-hour performance will have you falling under the spell of her accent, her voice and her funny foreign adventures.When you’re a foreigner, you’re like a 4-year-old,

You don’t understand anything and you have to understand the rules.

Geryy has the innocence of a child,

But her dark eyes betray her mischievous spirit.

Blackness is also to be found in her sense of humor,

But she’s not always aware.

She’s learned French,

But she still has her worries.

She hasn’t cheated on her origins,

Even if she’s surrounded by clichés.

Geryy is an apologist for ecology:

In the shower she pees

And without paper she wipes herself.

When men hit on her,

There’s always a gag,

But don’t be afraid, this show is not a madrague.

L’événement Geryy Je comprends rien Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ