Metz

Sofiane Soch Raconte moi tout

Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-04-17 20:00:00

fin : 2026-04-17

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

Avec son humour percutant, ses anecdotes hilarantes, et son regard incisif sur le quotidien, Sofiane promet de vous faire rire aux éclats. Avec son énergie débordante, son style percutant et son charisme naturel, Sofiane Soch s’impose comme l’un des nouveaux talents les plus prometteurs de la scène humoristique. Originaire de Saint-Denis, il puise dans son quotidien, ses origines et son vécu pour livrer un stand-up authentique et irrésistiblement drôle.

Sofiane aborde avec brio des thèmes universels la famille, l’amour, les clichés culturels, le harcèlement scolaire, et les petits tracas du quotidien. Ses anecdotes pleines d’autodérision et son regard acéré sur la société promettent de captiver le public du début à la fin.Tout public

20 .

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

With his hard-hitting humor, hilarious anecdotes and incisive take on everyday life, Sofiane promises to make you laugh out loud. With his boundless energy, punchy style and natural charisma, Sofiane Soch has established himself as one of the most promising new talents on the comedy scene. A native of Saint-Denis, he draws on his daily life, his origins and his experiences to deliver an authentic and irresistibly funny stand-up routine.

Sofiane brilliantly tackles universal themes: family, love, cultural clichés, school bullying, and the little annoyances of everyday life. His self-deprecating anecdotes and sharp look at society promise to captivate audiences from start to finish.

L’événement Sofiane Soch Raconte moi tout Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ