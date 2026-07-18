GOSPEL, THE BALLET Carcassonne

Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

GOSPEL, THE BALLET

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-01-22 20:30:00

fin : 2027-01-22

Date(s) :

2027-01-22

Small Is Beautiful Production & La Compagnie François Mauduit présentent Gospel, The Ballet

GOSPEL Quand le mouvement et la voix ne font qu’un.

Porté par douze danseurs, ce programme célèbre la rencontre flamboyante entre la danse néo classique, la danse modern-jazz héritière du courant impulsé par Alvin Ailey et la puissance émotionnelle des grandes voix du Gospel et de la soul.

Cette soirée rend hommage à cette esthétique emblématique qui mêle spiritualité, énergie et expressivité.

Autour de ce courant, François Mauduit imagine un parcours chorégraphique vibrant, tissé de musiques mythiques et de figures vocales légendaires, de Nina Simone à Shirley Bassey.

Entre ferveur, virtuosité et intensité dramatique, Gospel propose une expérience où la danse devient souffle et où chaque mouvement porte la résonance d’une voix.

Durée 1h30

De et Avec La Compagnie François MAUDUIT

Chorégraphie François MAUDUIT

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

Small Is Beautiful Production & La Compagnie François Mauduit present Gospel, The Ballet

GOSPEL When movement and voice become one.

Performed by twelve dancers, this program celebrates the dazzling fusion of neo-classical dance, modern-jazz dance—heir to the movement pioneered by Alvin Ailey—and the emotional power of the great voices of gospel and soul.

This evening pays tribute to this iconic aesthetic that blends spirituality, energy, and expressiveness.

Drawing on this movement, François Mauduit creates a vibrant choreographic journey, woven with iconic music and legendary vocalists, from Nina Simone to Shirley Bassey.

Combining fervor, virtuosity, and dramatic intensity, *Gospel* offers an experience where dance becomes breath and where every movement carries the resonance of a voice.

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Written and Performed by: La Compagnie François MAUDUIT

Choreography: François MAUDUIT

L’événement GOSPEL, THE BALLET Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par