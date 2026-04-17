Guided Tour of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Circuit Le Mans
Guided Tour of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Circuit Le Mans lundi 13 juillet 2026.
Le Mans
Guided Tour of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Circuit
9 Place Luigi Chinetti Le Mans Sarthe
Tarif : 22 – 22 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13 10:15:00
fin : 2026-07-31 12:15:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
Go behind the scenes of the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit like you’ve never seen it before.
Go behind the scenes of the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit like you’ve never seen it before. Accompanied by a tour guide, discover the anecdotes and secrets that make up the legend of this iconic race.
During the tour, gain access to exclusive areas reserved for insiders: the race control room, the podium, the announcer’s booth, and panoramic viewpoints overlooking the track.
A unique immersion into the heart of the circuit.
Practical information:
Tour duration: 2 hours
Accessible to people with reduced mobility
Walking tour, accompanied by a tour guide .
9 Place Luigi Chinetti Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 72 72 24 heritage@lemans.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Go behind the scenes of the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit like you?ve never seen it before.
L’événement Guided Tour of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Circuit Le Mans a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par CDT72
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