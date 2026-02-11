GUSTAVE EIFFEL EN FER ET CONTRE TOUS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

GUSTAVE EIFFEL EN FER ET CONTRE TOUS

D989 Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-31 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-31

Date(s) :

2026-05-31

Plongez dans l’incroyable aventure de la Révolution industrielle avec ses grands hommes, ses formidables inventions et ses coups bas.

Découvrez comment le visionnaire Eiffel, emblème du progrès, de l’inventivité et du génie du XIXème siècle, fut jeté en pâture aux Français et releva fièrement la tête, de la manière la plus inattendue.

1H20 d’Histoire et d’histoires, par un comédien inspiré, passionnant !

Avec passion et humour, plongez dans le Paris du XIXème siècle ! .

D989 Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 78 64 33 34 contact@eveil-prod.com

English :

Immerse yourself in the incredible adventure of the Industrial Revolution, with its great men, formidable inventions and low blows.

Discover how the visionary Eiffel, emblem of progress, inventiveness and genius in the 19th century, was thrown to the French and proudly raised his head in the most unexpected ways.

