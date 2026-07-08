Informations pratiques

Bagnères-de-Luchon

HESTA GASCONA FETE GASCONNE DIMANCHE

Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-16 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-16 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-16

3 jours consacrés à la culture gasconne Une occasion unique de (re)découvrir la culture et la cuisine de la région, dans une ambiance festive et conviviale !

Dimanche 16

9h-18h MARCHÉ GASCON & SALON DU LIVRE, Producteurs locaux, Ateliers artisanaux Complexe du Casino

10h-18h QUILLES, JEUX EN BOIS & MAQUILHÒC Parc du Casino

10h-12h STAGE FLÛTE A 3 TROUS, Initiation, prêt possible, Wilfried Abo Salle à définir Sur inscription

10h-11h30 GUIDES DE LUCHON Dancing Casino

16h-17h30 NOMS DE FAMILLES ISSUS DU BOIS, Pierre Salles Dancing Casino

17h30-19h CONCERT POLYPHONIQUE, ALDILA (Terre Sorore) Théâtre du Casino 10 € inscriptions

21h-22h30 CONCERT DE MUSIQUE, CISSOKO-BROTTO Théâtre du Casino 15 € inscriptions

Toutes les animations sans tarifs mentionnés sont en ACCÈS LIBRE.

Les ateliers et cours sont SUR INSCRIPTION en raison de la limite des places disponibles.

Les concerts et bal payants peuvent faire l’objet d’une RÉSERVATION. .

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie pastorala31@gmail.com

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English :

Three days dedicated to Gascon culture? A unique opportunity to (re)discover the region’s culture and cuisine in a festive and friendly atmosphere!

L’événement HESTA GASCONA FETE GASCONNE DIMANCHE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-27 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE