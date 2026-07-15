Imany & Selah Sue à Jazz in Marciac MARCIAC Marciac

Informations pratiques

Marciac

Imany & Selah Sue à Jazz in Marciac

MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac Gers

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-25 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-25

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

21 h

IMANY

»Women Deserve Rage »

Voix singulière, aux graves mordorés, à la diction convaincue, Imany s’impose depuis plus de dix ans avec des créations scéniques d’une intensité rare où se mêlent profondeur des textes et énergie vibrante qui transcende les frontières musicales. Après avoir envoûté le monde avec Voodoo Cello -un projet unique où sa voix s’entrelace aux harmonies de huit violoncelles- Imany revient avec un nouvel album très attendu Women Deserve Rage . Ce nouveau projet est une œuvre puissante qui résonne comme un manifeste d’émancipation et de renaissance. Né d’un besoin vital de se réapproprier sa vérité, il porte la voix d’une femme qui choisit de renaître libre. Women Deserve Rage est une tranche de vie d’une femme qui, enfin, non seulement accueille la colère en elle, mais revendique aussi ce droit dans une société qui cherche sans cesse à contrôler et faire taire les femmes.

23 h

SELAH SUE AND THE GALLANDS

Porté par la voix magnétique de Selah Sue, ce projet est le fruit d’une collaboration vibrante entre l’icône belge et le duo père-fils Stéphane et Elvin Galland. Construit à l’origine autour de l’univers musical des Gallands, mêlant grooves organiques, jazz contemporain et production avant-gardiste, le projet a pris une nouvelle dimension lorsque Selah Sue a transformé leurs créations instrumentales en chansons puissantes auxquelles elle insuffle un petit grain de folie. Les éraflures qu’elle porte dans sa voix nous font naviguer entre Billie Holiday et Janis Joplin, grand écart qu’elle assume en incarnant littéralement un répertoire aux multiples influences. Sur scène, ce trio atteint un équilibre rare la virtuosité de Stéphane, l’audace d’Elvin, et la voix si particulière de Selah Sue. Ensemble, ils créent un son hybride qui relie les générations et les langages musicaux. Selah Sue and The Gallands proposent une musique libre, vibrante et profondément vivante, où chaque performance devient une expérience unique, un concentré de vie intense sur scène, comme si c’était leur dernier concert.

Selah Sue (voix) Elvin Galland (claviers) Louise van den Heuvel (basse) Stéphane Galland (batterie) Stéphanie Rugurika (voix) Judith Okon (voix)

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MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 33 33 info@jazzinmarciac.com

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English :

9:00 p.m.

IMANY

“Women Deserve Rage”

With her unique voice, marked by rich, deep tones, and compelling delivery, Imany has been making her mark for over a decade with stage performances of rare intensity, blending profound lyrics with a vibrant energy that transcends musical boundaries. After captivating the world with Voodoo Cello—a unique project in which her voice intertwines with the harmonies of eight cellos—Imany returns with a highly anticipated new album: “Women Deserve Rage.” This new project is a powerful work that resonates as a manifesto of emancipation and rebirth. Born of a vital need to reclaim her truth, it gives voice to a woman who chooses to be reborn free. Women Deserve Rage is a slice of life from a woman who, at last, not only embraces the anger within her but also asserts this right in a society that constantly seeks to control and silence women.

11:00 p.m.

SELAH SUE AND THE GALLANDS

Driven by Selah Sue’s magnetic voice, this project is the result of a vibrant collaboration between the Belgian icon and the father-son duo Stéphane and Elvin Galland. Originally built around the Gallands’ musical universe, blending organic grooves, contemporary jazz, and avant-garde production, the project took on a new dimension when Selah Sue transformed their instrumental creations into powerful songs, infusing them with a touch of madness. The rough edges in her voice take us on a journey between Billie Holiday and Janis Joplin—a wide range she embraces by literally embodying a repertoire with multiple influences. On stage, this trio achieves a rare balance: Stéphane’s virtuosity, Elvin’s boldness, and Selah Sue’s distinctive voice. Together, they create a hybrid sound that bridges generations and musical styles. Selah Sue and The Gallands offer music that is free, vibrant, and deeply alive, where every performance becomes a unique experience—an intense burst of life on stage, as if it were their last concert.

Selah Sue (vocals) Elvin Galland (keyboards) Louise van den Heuvel (bass) Stéphane Galland (drums) Stéphanie Rugurika (vocals) Judith Okon (vocals)

L’événement Imany & Selah Sue à Jazz in Marciac Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65