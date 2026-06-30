*IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION Céret
mardi 11 août 2026 · Céret
Informations pratiques
Céret
*IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION
Route de Llauro Céret Pyrénées-Orientales
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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-11 10:30:00
fin : 2026-08-11
Date(s) :
2026-08-11
Partez à la découverte du Mas Py lors d’une visite accompagnée conviviale et authentique. Vous serez guidé au cœur du domaine pour comprendre les étapes de production de l’huile d’olive.
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Route de Llauro Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 38 37 50 95
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Set out to explore Mas Py on a friendly and authentic guided tour. You’ll be guided through the heart of the estate to learn about the different stages of olive oil production.
L’événement *IMMERSION AU CŒUR DE L’OLIVERAIE VISITE ACCOMPAGNÉE DU MAS PY ET DÉGUSTATION D’HUILE D’OLIVE D’EXCEPTION Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
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