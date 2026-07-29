INAUGURATION ET VISITE DE L’EXPOSITION DEL CAMP I DE LA TERRA (LES VIEUX MAS CATALANS) Prades
mardi 18 août 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
INAUGURATION ET VISITE DE L’EXPOSITION DEL CAMP I DE LA TERRA (LES VIEUX MAS CATALANS)
81 bis Rue du Palais de Justice Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-18
Date(s) :
2026-08-18
Le 18 août Inauguration et visite guidée de l’exposition en français à 17h et en catalan à 18h autour d’un verre de bienvenue.
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81 bis Rue du Palais de Justice Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 42 03
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
On August 18, there will be an opening ceremony and a guided tour of the exhibition in French at 5:00 p.m. and in Catalan at 6:00 p.m., followed by a welcome reception.
L’événement INAUGURATION ET VISITE DE L’EXPOSITION DEL CAMP I DE LA TERRA (LES VIEUX MAS CATALANS) Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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