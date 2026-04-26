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INITIATION TIR À L’ARC STADE DU LYCÉE Bagnères-de-Luchon

INITIATION TIR À L’ARC STADE DU LYCÉE Bagnères-de-Luchon vendredi 24 juillet 2026.

Lieu : STADE DU LYCÉE

Adresse : Rue Ramon

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : vendredi 24 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 24 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Bagnères-de-Luchon

INITIATION TIR À L’ARC

STADE DU LYCÉE Rue Ramon Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-24 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-24

Découverte du tir à l’arc avec l’Arc Club Luchonnais.
Adulte et enfant à partir de 8 ans.
Gratuit.   .

STADE DU LYCÉE Rue Ramon Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Introduction to archery with the Arc Club Luchonnais.
Adults and children ages 8 and up.

L’événement INITIATION TIR À L’ARC Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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