INITIATION TIR À L’ARC STADE DU LYCÉE Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

INITIATION TIR À L’ARC

STADE DU LYCÉE Rue Ramon Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-24 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Découverte du tir à l’arc avec l’Arc Club Luchonnais.

Adulte et enfant à partir de 8 ans.

Gratuit. .

STADE DU LYCÉE Rue Ramon Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Introduction to archery with the Arc Club Luchonnais.

Adults and children ages 8 and up.

L’événement INITIATION TIR À L’ARC Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE