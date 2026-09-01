Instants Découverte 2026 Visite de l’entreprise Gauthier Charente Pranzac
mercredi 16 septembre 2026 · Pranzac
Informations pratiques
Pranzac
Instants Découverte 2026 Visite de l’entreprise Gauthier Charente
Carrières d’extraction de Pranzac Pranzac Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-16 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-16
Date(s) :
2026-09-16
Exploitant exclusif de la pierre de Combe Brune® extraite à Pranzac, Gauthier Charente réalise sur son site à Marthon tous les travaux de taille de cette pierre calcaire au coloris beige clair à blanchâtre, très compacte et résistante au gel.
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Carrières d’extraction de Pranzac Pranzac 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 63 07 45 tourisme@rochefoucauld-perigord.fr
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English : Discovery moments 2026 Visit the company ‘Gauthier Charente’
As the exclusive operator of the Combe Brune® stone quarried in Pranzac, Gauthier Charente carries out all the cutting work on this limestone with its light beige to whitish color, very compact and resistant to frost, at its site in Marthon.
L’événement Instants Découverte 2026 Visite de l’entreprise Gauthier Charente Pranzac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord
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