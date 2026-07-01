UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Pons-de-Thomières

INVENTAIRE PARTICIPATIF DES HIRONDELLES Saint-Pons-de-Thomières

mercredi 8 juillet 2026 · Saint-Pons-de-Thomières

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 8 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 8 juillet 2026
Adresse
1 Place de Lattre de Tassigny
Ville
34220 Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Saint-Pons-de-Thomières

INVENTAIRE PARTICIPATIF DES HIRONDELLES

1 Place de Lattre de Tassigny Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08
fin : 2026-07-08

Date(s) :
2026-07-08

Atelier participatif de construction de nichoirs pour les hirondelles du centre de Saint Pons.
Le CPIE vous invite à participer à un atelier de construction de nichoirs à hirondelles suite à l’inventaire fait récemment à Saint Pons. rendez-vous à la Salle de réception sous la mairie de Saint-Pons-de-Thomières.   .

1 Place de Lattre de Tassigny Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 06 47 95 65 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Participatory inventory of swallows in the center of Saint Pons

L’événement INVENTAIRE PARTICIPATIF DES HIRONDELLES Saint-Pons-de-Thomières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC

À voir aussi à Saint-Pons-de-Thomières (Hérault)