Informations pratiques

Saint-Pons-de-Thomières

INVENTAIRE PARTICIPATIF DES HIRONDELLES

1 Place de Lattre de Tassigny Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08

fin : 2026-07-08

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

Atelier participatif de construction de nichoirs pour les hirondelles du centre de Saint Pons.

Le CPIE vous invite à participer à un atelier de construction de nichoirs à hirondelles suite à l’inventaire fait récemment à Saint Pons. rendez-vous à la Salle de réception sous la mairie de Saint-Pons-de-Thomières. .

1 Place de Lattre de Tassigny Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 06 47 95 65

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Participatory inventory of swallows in the center of Saint Pons

L’événement INVENTAIRE PARTICIPATIF DES HIRONDELLES Saint-Pons-de-Thomières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC