INVENTAIRE PARTICIPATIF DES HIRONDELLES Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
mercredi 8 juillet 2026 · Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
Informations pratiques
Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
INVENTAIRE PARTICIPATIF DES HIRONDELLES
1 Place de Lattre de Tassigny Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08
fin : 2026-07-08
Date(s) :
2026-07-08
Atelier participatif de construction de nichoirs pour les hirondelles du centre de Saint Pons.
Le CPIE vous invite à participer à un atelier de construction de nichoirs à hirondelles suite à l’inventaire fait récemment à Saint Pons. rendez-vous à la Salle de réception sous la mairie de Saint-Pons-de-Thomières. .
1 Place de Lattre de Tassigny Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 06 47 95 65
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Participatory inventory of swallows in the center of Saint Pons
L’événement INVENTAIRE PARTICIPATIF DES HIRONDELLES Saint-Pons-de-Thomières a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC
À voir aussi à Saint-Pons-de-Thomières (Hérault)
- LES VENDREDIS DE LA HALLE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 10 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL DU 2 ROUES Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 18 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL ORGUE… & COMPAGNIE ! Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 19 juillet 2026
- FESTIVAL ORGUE… & COMPAGNIE ! RÉCITAL D’ORGUE JEAN‑CHARLES ABLITZER Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 19 juillet 2026
- VISITE MUSICALE DE LA CATHÉDRALE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 21 juillet 2026