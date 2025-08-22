AUTOUR DU BOULEVARD NATURE ARNAGE, LA MALÉDICTION DE LA SORCIÈRE Arnage Sarthe

AUTOUR DU BOULEVARD NATURE ARNAGE, LA MALÉDICTION DE LA SORCIÈRE

AUTOUR DU BOULEVARD NATURE ARNAGE, LA MALÉDICTION DE LA SORCIÈRE 72230 Arnage Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 6000.0 Tarif :

Cette randonnée, en bord de Sarthe, emprunte toute une partie du Boulevard Nature. Elle part du port d’Arnage, va jusqu’à le plan d’eau de la Gémerie et en fait le tour pour revenir au port d’Arnage.

English :

This hike along the banks of the Sarthe takes in a whole section of the Boulevard Nature. It starts at the Arnage harbor, goes to the Gémerie lake, circles it and returns to the Arnage harbor.

Deutsch :

Diese Wanderung am Ufer der Sarthe führt über einen ganzen Teil des Boulevard Nature. Sie beginnt am Hafen von Arnage, führt bis zum Plan d’eau de la Gémerie, umrundet diesen und kehrt dann zum Hafen von Arnage zurück.

Italiano :

Questa passeggiata lungo le rive della Sarthe copre un intero tratto del Boulevard Nature. Parte dal porto di Arnage, raggiunge il lago della Gémerie e lo aggira prima di tornare al porto di Arnage.

Español :

Este paseo a orillas del Sarthe recorre todo un tramo del Boulevard Nature. Empieza en el puerto de Arnage, llega hasta el lago de la Gémerie y lo rodea antes de volver al puerto de Arnage.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-21 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire