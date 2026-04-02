Base Canoë Les Roches Bleues Confolens Charente

Base Canoë Les Roches Bleues

Base Canoë Les Roches Bleues Avenue de la Libération 16500 Confolens Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Location de pédalos, canoës, kayaks et stand up paddle de 30 minutes à la journée.

Descente en canoë kayak

Exideuil Confolens 5 heures;

Manot Confolens 3 heures;

Confolens St Germain 1 heure 30.

http://canoeconfolens.fr/ +33 6 48 73 28 52

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English : Base Canoë LES ROCHES BLEUES

Canoes, kayaks and pedalos can be hired without prior reservation.

Descents in canoe or kayak, Manot to Confolens or Ansac to Confolens. Reservations required.

Deutsch :

Verleih von Tretbooten, Kanus, Kajaks und Stand-up-Paddles von 30 Minuten bis zu einem ganzen Tag.

Kanu- und Kajakfahrten:

Exideuil Confolens: 5 Stunden;

Manot Confolens: 3 Stunden;

Confolens St Germain: 1,5 Stunden.

Italiano :

Noleggio di pedalò, canoe, kayak e stand-up paddle da 30 minuti a una giornata intera.

Canoa e kayak

Exideuil Confolens: 5 ore;

Manot Confolens: 3 ore;

Confolens St Germain: 1 ora e 30 minuti.

Español :

Alquiler de pedales, canoas, kayaks y stand-up paddles de 30 minutos a un día completo.

Piragüismo y kayak

Exideuil Confolens: 5 horas;

Manot Confolens: 3 horas;

Confolens St Germain: 1 hora y 30 minutos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-02-05 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme