Base Canoë Les Roches Bleues Confolens Charente
Base Canoë Les Roches Bleues Confolens Charente vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Base Canoë Les Roches Bleues
Base Canoë Les Roches Bleues Avenue de la Libération 16500 Confolens Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Location de pédalos, canoës, kayaks et stand up paddle de 30 minutes à la journée.
Descente en canoë kayak
Exideuil Confolens 5 heures;
Manot Confolens 3 heures;
Confolens St Germain 1 heure 30.
http://canoeconfolens.fr/ +33 6 48 73 28 52
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Base Canoë LES ROCHES BLEUES
Canoes, kayaks and pedalos can be hired without prior reservation.
Descents in canoe or kayak, Manot to Confolens or Ansac to Confolens. Reservations required.
Deutsch :
Verleih von Tretbooten, Kanus, Kajaks und Stand-up-Paddles von 30 Minuten bis zu einem ganzen Tag.
Kanu- und Kajakfahrten:
Exideuil Confolens: 5 Stunden;
Manot Confolens: 3 Stunden;
Confolens St Germain: 1,5 Stunden.
Italiano :
Noleggio di pedalò, canoe, kayak e stand-up paddle da 30 minuti a una giornata intera.
Canoa e kayak
Exideuil Confolens: 5 ore;
Manot Confolens: 3 ore;
Confolens St Germain: 1 ora e 30 minuti.
Español :
Alquiler de pedales, canoas, kayaks y stand-up paddles de 30 minutos a un día completo.
Piragüismo y kayak
Exideuil Confolens: 5 horas;
Manot Confolens: 3 horas;
Confolens St Germain: 1 hora y 30 minutos.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-02-05 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme
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