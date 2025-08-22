Circuit VTT le Confolentais Confolens Charente

Circuit VTT le Confolentais

Circuit VTT le Confolentais 16500 Confolens Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

9 circuits de 8,1 km à 40 km et de 116 m à 700 m de dénivelé.

4 niveaux de difficulté, du très facile au très difficile.

https://www.tourisme-charentelimousine.fr/ +33 5 45 84 22 22

English :

9 circuits ranging from 8.1 km to 40 km, with gradients from 116 m to 700 m.

4 levels of difficulty, from very easy to very difficult.

Deutsch :

9 Rundwege von 8,1 km bis 40 km und von 116 m bis 700 m Höhenunterschied.

4 Schwierigkeitsgrade, von sehr leicht bis sehr schwer.

Italiano :

9 circuiti che vanno da 8,1 km a 40 km, con pendenze da 116 m a 700 m.

4 livelli di difficoltà, da molto facile a molto difficile.

Español :

9 circuitos de 8,1 km a 40 km, con desniveles de 116 m a 700 m.

4 niveles de dificultad, de muy fácil a muy difícil.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-09-26 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme