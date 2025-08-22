Circuit VTT le Confolentais Confolens Charente
Circuit VTT le Confolentais
Circuit VTT le Confolentais 16500 Confolens Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine
9 circuits de 8,1 km à 40 km et de 116 m à 700 m de dénivelé.
4 niveaux de difficulté, du très facile au très difficile.
https://www.tourisme-charentelimousine.fr/ +33 5 45 84 22 22
English :
9 circuits ranging from 8.1 km to 40 km, with gradients from 116 m to 700 m.
4 levels of difficulty, from very easy to very difficult.
Deutsch :
9 Rundwege von 8,1 km bis 40 km und von 116 m bis 700 m Höhenunterschied.
4 Schwierigkeitsgrade, von sehr leicht bis sehr schwer.
Italiano :
9 circuiti che vanno da 8,1 km a 40 km, con pendenze da 116 m a 700 m.
4 livelli di difficoltà, da molto facile a molto difficile.
Español :
9 circuitos de 8,1 km a 40 km, con desniveles de 116 m a 700 m.
4 niveles de dificultad, de muy fácil a muy difícil.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-09-26 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme