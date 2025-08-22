Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°6 Rouffiac Charente

Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°6

Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°6 Saint-Martial 16210 Rouffiac Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Enfilez votre plus belle tenue de cycliste et profitez d’une balade revigorante au milieu de la campagne charentaise. Vous partirez à la rencontre de sous-bois, de prairies et de cours d’eau, le tout, avec une facilité déconcertante.

https://www.sudcharentetourisme.fr/ +33 5 45 98 57 18

English : Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°6

Put on your best cycling gear and enjoy an invigorating ride through the Charente countryside. You’ll encounter undergrowth, meadows and waterways, all with the greatest of ease.

Deutsch : Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°6

Schlüpfen Sie in Ihr bestes Fahrradoutfit und genießen Sie eine erfrischende Fahrt durch die Landschaft der Charente. Sie fahren durch Unterholz, über Wiesen und an Wasserläufen entlang, und das alles mit Leichtigkeit.

Italiano :

Indossate la vostra migliore tenuta da ciclista e godetevi una pedalata rinvigorente attraverso la campagna della Charente. Incontrerete sottobosco, prati e ruscelli, il tutto con una facilità sconcertante.

Español : Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°6

Póngase su mejor equipo de ciclismo y disfrute de un estimulante paseo por la campiña de Charente. Encontrarás maleza, prados y arroyos, todo con una facilidad desconcertante.

