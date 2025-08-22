Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°7 Rouffiac Charente

Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°7

Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°7 Saint-Martial 16210 Rouffiac Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Nombreux sont les points de vue sur ce circuit ! Venez vous ressourcer et explorer les bois du Sud Charente en empruntant des sentiers ombragés et paisibles. Bonne route !

https://www.sudcharentetourisme.fr/ +33 5 45 98 57 18

English : Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°7

There are many views on this circuit! Come and explore the woods of the South Charente along shady and peaceful paths. Have a good walk!

Deutsch : Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°7

Zahlreiche Aussichtspunkte befinden sich auf dieser Strecke! Erholen Sie sich und erkunden Sie die Wälder der Süd-Charente auf schattigen und friedlichen Wegen. Gute Fahrt!

Italiano :

Questo percorso offre numerosi punti panoramici! Venite a fare il pieno di energia e ad esplorare i boschi della Charente meridionale lungo sentieri ombreggiati e tranquilli. Buon viaggio!

Español : Base VTT Sud-Charente Circuit VTT n°7

Hay muchos miradores en esta ruta Venga a reponer fuerzas y a explorar los bosques de la Charente Sur por senderos sombreados y tranquilos. ¡Disfrute del paseo!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2022-09-01 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme