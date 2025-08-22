Boucle 01 Les Grands Cerfs La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret
Boucle 01 Les Grands Cerfs La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Boucle 01 Les Grands Cerfs En VTC
Boucle 01 Les Grands Cerfs Avenue de Lowendal 45240 La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
Durée : 685 Distance : 52100.0 Tarif :
À pied: 11h25
En VTC/VTT *: 3h50min
À VAE** 2h40min
* Vélo Tout Chemin et Vélo Tout Terrain (moyenne de 15km/h)
** Vélo à assistance électrique ( moyenne de 20km/h)
https://www.cirkwi.com/fr/circuit/246705-boucle-01-les-grands-cerfs +33 2 36 99 45 59
English : Boucle 01 Les Grands Cerfs
On foot: 11h25
By mountain bike *: 3h50min
By EAB**: 2h40min
* All-terrain bike and mountain bike (average speed 15km/h)
** Electrically assisted bicycle (average speed 20km/h)
Deutsch :
Zu Fuß: 11h25
Mit dem Mountainbike*: 3h50min
Mit dem Mountainbike**: 2h40min
* Mountainbike und All Terrain Bike (Durchschnitt von 15km/h)
** Fahrrad mit elektrischer Unterstützung (durchschnittlich 20km/h)
Italiano :
A piedi: 11h25
In mountain bike *: 3h50min
In bicicletta**: 2h40min
* Mountain bike (velocità media 15km/h)
** Bici a pedalata assistita (velocità media 20km/h)
Español :
A pie: 11h25
En bicicleta de montaña *: 3h50min
En bicicleta**: 2h40min
* Bicicleta de montaña (velocidad media 15km/h)
** Bicicletas con asistencia eléctrica (velocidad media 20km/h)
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-06 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire