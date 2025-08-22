Boucle 01 Les Grands Cerfs La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret

Boucle 01 Les Grands Cerfs En VTC

Boucle 01 Les Grands Cerfs Avenue de Lowendal 45240 La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 685 Distance : 52100.0 Tarif :

À pied: 11h25

En VTC/VTT *: 3h50min

À VAE** 2h40min

* Vélo Tout Chemin et Vélo Tout Terrain (moyenne de 15km/h)

** Vélo à assistance électrique ( moyenne de 20km/h)

https://www.cirkwi.com/fr/circuit/246705-boucle-01-les-grands-cerfs +33 2 36 99 45 59

English : Boucle 01 Les Grands Cerfs

On foot: 11h25

By mountain bike *: 3h50min

By EAB**: 2h40min

* All-terrain bike and mountain bike (average speed 15km/h)

** Electrically assisted bicycle (average speed 20km/h)

Deutsch :

Zu Fuß: 11h25

Mit dem Mountainbike*: 3h50min

Mit dem Mountainbike**: 2h40min

* Mountainbike und All Terrain Bike (Durchschnitt von 15km/h)

** Fahrrad mit elektrischer Unterstützung (durchschnittlich 20km/h)

Italiano :

A piedi: 11h25

In mountain bike *: 3h50min

In bicicletta**: 2h40min

* Mountain bike (velocità media 15km/h)

** Bici a pedalata assistita (velocità media 20km/h)

Español :

A pie: 11h25

En bicicleta de montaña *: 3h50min

En bicicleta**: 2h40min

* Bicicleta de montaña (velocidad media 15km/h)

** Bicicletas con asistencia eléctrica (velocidad media 20km/h)

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-06 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire